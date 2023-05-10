Tragedies announced. By Enrico Di Croce – Mental Health Forum

by Henry of Cross

Some time ago I followed a lesson on YouTube by a famous philosopher who, quoting Aristotle, explained that objectives qualify actions. An apparently trivial concept, but which I found very valuable for clarifying my ideas on one of the most controversial topics in my work as a psychiatrist: the relationship between treatment and control of danger. Topic of great practical interest, which took on enormous emotional resonance after the brutal murder of my colleague Barbara Capovani.

To explain himself, the author of that lesson (Emanuele Severino) gave the example of the difference between a doctor who works with the aim of earning money and a doctor who works to treat patients and, as a consequence of his actions, earns money. Even if the actions appear to be the same, they are actually completely different.

In the same way, it is very different whether a psychiatrist acts with the aim of preventing violent acts, or with the aim of treating, knowing that, as a consequence of the treatment, the likelihood of violent acts could be reduced.

It seems to me that the age-old debate on psychiatry, rekindled by the recent, horrible news episode, revolves above all around this point. Law 180 had just been approved, almost half a century ago, and the voices of scandalized psychiatrists were already being heard because the reform had intended “to deny criminal violence in mental illness for ideological reasons” (as a director of Dsm shouted, again on 1 last May, in a major national newspaper).

Well I think it is a colossal misunderstanding, to be kind. The point has never been to deny the possibility of patient violence. What the reform movement has tried to claim is the reversal of objectives: to affirm the primacy of the care mandate over that of control, starting from the experience of asylums which has shown that, by putting the prevention of danger first, it essentially makes any therapeutic action impossible, nailing psychiatrists and nurses to the role of controllers-jailers.

After a long time it seems to me that the question arises more or less in the same terms. Over the last two decades, the request to psychiatry to fully assume the responsibility for controlling the dangerousness of the “crazy” has made a comeback, affirming it as the first of its institutional objectives.

Italian psychiatry responded with ambivalence, grumbling, trying to make some distinctions, but essentially accepted that delegation, supported by very strong social pressures. I think numerous indirect signs demonstrate this, such as the unstoppable success of the various specialization courses in forensic psychiatry, criminology, “criminal profiling” and the like, the flourishing of “Forensic Units” in all Mental Health Departments, often a springboard for brilliant careers. Not to mention that psychiatrists “experts” in crimes are the only ones to enjoy a positive public narration, in the most popular fictions and in the big media that question them regularly, therefore the only ones to maintain a minimum of social credit.

For years these dynamics have materialized in some sentences of the Judiciary that weigh like boulders: starting with the sadly well-known one which in 2007 sentenced a psychiatrist for manslaughter following the murder committed by one of his patients. Clearly, the principle affirmed by the sentence is that dangerousness and psychiatric pathology are not distinct phenomena; that the guarantee position of the psychiatrist, his institutional and juridical duty, does not consist only in helping the patient to get better but, above all, in preventing him from harming others or himself, being the propensity for violence indistinguishable from his pathology.

The decisive cultural and legal assumption is the concept of non-imputability, the real original sin of psychiatry, which no reform has ever managed to undermine. The patient declared incapable of understanding and wanting, therefore not responsible for his actions, corresponds to the psychiatrist-controller, who in fact assumes responsibility for the patient’s actions.

In this way, the most important lesson of the asylum is removed: giving priority to the control of dangerousness destroys any possibility of a helping relationship and increases, not reduces, the risk of violence. There are so many examples that demonstrate this. When psychiatric services are forced to make choices different from those they would make if they were driven by care-oriented motivations alone, they risk losing all credibility as therapeutic figures and become easy scapegoats. Acting as the armed wing of the law prevents, often irreversibly, from assuming the third role of intermediaries between the logics of madness and those of reality, in which the substance of the care function resides.

The situations in which external pressures are created (from the judiciary, the police forces, local authorities) to intervene to avoid an “announced tragedy”, and not to help a person in desperate need, are those in which the tragedy has the maximum probability of occurring.