Home Health Tragedy at the summit, he falls during a roped party, dies a 24-year-old mountaineer
Health

Tragedy at the summit, he falls during a roped party, dies a 24-year-old mountaineer

by admin
Tragedy at the summit, he falls during a roped party, dies a 24-year-old mountaineer

He seemed to have managed to get away with it, but as the hours passed, the dramatic epilogue arrived. A young mountaineer of only 24 years, Matteo Gadaldi, died after falling for at least ten meters while with a group of friends, on a rope, he was facing the climb along the Madonnina icefall, near the lakes of Avio, above Vezza d’Oglio in the municipality of Edolo in the upper Valcamonica.

According to initial information, the 24-year-old had reached altitude along the path after starting from the Garibaldi refuge when at one point, due to causes still under consideration, he crashed while climbing. It was his friends who immediately called for help after seeing him helplessly fall into the void.

The operators of the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza arrived on the spot, departing from the Edolo station aboard the Trento helicopter rescue. The recovery operations of the mountaineer were difficult and prolonged, and his conditions immediately appeared serious: secured by the ropes, the young man seems to have managed to cling on in some way, thus cushioning the blow and the impact against the wall. Which, however, proved fatal nonetheless.

See also  Rumor: Call of Duty is expected to skip 2023, no new mainline game - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

You may also like

it can be transmitted from man to man,...

Aurora Ramazzotti, no more gym. “I know it’s...

clash between FBI and China, WHO brought up

Mourinho-Serra, FIGC investigation. The Hague: “There is no...

Ringing in the ears, expert: “be careful, don’t...

Tinnitus for 750 million in the world, expert...

How to protect yourself from cold and flu...

Girl operated on for scoliosis and kyphosis recovers...

New stadium, Inter: Assago hypothesis. And Sala meets...

Blood cancers: a specific therapy for multiple myeloma...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy