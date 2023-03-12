It happened at 6 pm near the station: a group of teenagers would have climbed over the wall on the state road to cross the tracks but they didn’t notice the arriving train

Two boys – according to the first indications aged 15 and 17 – died this afternoon in Berbenno, hit on the tracks by a train arriving from Sondrio.

According to preliminary information, the boys were together with friends and would have decided to cross the railway by climbing over the wall overlooking state road 38. Unfortunately, at that moment the train from Sondrio was arriving and knocked over two of them. There was nothing to be done, they died instantly.

Huge shock, not only in the country, for what happened. At the scene of the tragedy there are the carabinieri and the magistrate on duty.