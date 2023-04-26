Tragedy in Bitonto, 4 boys died in a road accident between two cars. 2 more injured

BARI – Four young people dead and two seriously injured. It is the balance of a road accident that took place late in the evening on the provincial road 231 near Bitonto, in the province of Bari. According to the first information from the firefighters, two cars were involved in the accident.

The firefighters who intervened on the spot also extracted two seriously injured people from the wreckage. The dynamics of the impact are still unknown.

According to initial information, the 4 victims would all be between 17 and 27 years old.

The accident occurred along the provincial road 231 between Modugno and Bitonto, heading north.

The two injured are both hospitalized.

The accident involved two cars, a Renault Scenic and an Opel Corsa which collided head-on. The four victims were on board the Opel which ended up beyond the roadway.

The carabinieri, the traffic police and the fire brigade intervened on the spot.

Traffic haywire: the road has been closed to facilitate operations by the police and 118.

The two cars collided head-on due to causes being investigated by the police. After the impact one of the cars, as the images show, ended up off the road.



News being updated