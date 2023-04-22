Tragedy in Casalnuovo di Napoli, a 4-year-old girl overwhelmed and killed by the car driven by her mother

Accident in via Emilio Buccafusca. The girl died instantly. On site carabinieri, 118 and firefighters.

A 4-year-old girl died after being hit by a car this afternoon, Saturday 22 April 2023. Tragedy in Casalnuovo, a populous municipality in the province of Naples. The accident occurred in via Emilio Buccafusca, a side street of Via Professor Filippo Manna. The dynamics of what happened are yet to be clarified. The carabinieri of the local tenancy, the 118 ambulance and the firefighters arrived on the spot. Unfortunately, however, despite the timely intervention of the health personnel, there would have been nothing for the child to do. She would have died instantly.

Investigations are currently underway soldiers of the Army to clarify the matter. From the very first investigations by the Carabinieri, it seems that there is no hit and run. The event would seem to be limited to the cars present on the spot: it seems to have been the little one who ran over the car driven by the child’s motherun’Audi A3.

He reverses and runs over his daughter: the mother at the wheel of the car

At the wheel, according to the first reconstructions of the investigators, the mother of the child would have been found. The woman would lost control of the car while reversing. The vehicle overwhelmed the girl and an acquaintance, who suffered only minor injuries. For the little girl, however, there was nothing to be done.

As per routine, the body and the vehicle that hit the girl were seized at the disposal of the judicial authority of Nola.

