A little girl of two and a half years of Sannicola she died this evening in the intensive care unit of the Vito Fazzi Of Lecce due to a serious complication due toinfluenza.

Lecce, two-year-old girl dies from flu complications: what we know

The little girl, the last of three children of a couple, began to feel ill the day of Saint Stephen. Temperature high, persistent. Hence the admission to the emergency room of the hospital Gallipoli where, given the seriousness of the conditions, she was immediately transferred by ambulance to Lecce where she entered the next day coma.

Therapy arrived from Rome

The attempt by doctors to avoid death induced by encephalomyelitis, triggered by the virus flu. Even the administration of one was worthless special therapy arrived from Baby Jesus Of Roma. As a sign of mourning in the small town of Salento, all the demonstrations scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled.

The mayor’s decision: the tree in the square was turned off

The mayor of Sannicola Cosimo Piccione extinguishes the large tree that stands out in the main square of the town and all the city lights. Many heartfelt messages on the Facebook pages: “Sometimes life is really unfair. Such a great tragedy shouldn’t have happened. Have a good trip little angel and give the strength to your parents and siblings to survive the pain of your absence”.