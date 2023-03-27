He was only six years old. A little girl died of fulminant myocarditis, a complication that occurred after contracting type B flu. It happened in the night between Friday and Saturday in Piacenza. The girl of Romanian origin but born in Piacenza, would have turned seven in June. The health company reports that the little girl had been taken to the pediatric emergency room on Friday afternoon after she had been showing flu symptoms for a few days. Symptoms that would have worsened since Thursday morning. “After a series of diagnostic tests, unfortunately a very serious picture of acute myocarditis emerged – the doctors inform. In severe cases, some viral infections can rarely cause rapid and fatal inflammation of heart muscle tissue even in previously healthy children.

The little girl was the daughter of an entrepreneur in the logistics sector who was well known and respected in the Romanian community of our city, who was also active in the politics of his country. The family is in shock.

THE DETAILS IN THE ARTICLE BY MARCELLO POLLASTRI ON FREEDOM