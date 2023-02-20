Home Health Tragedy in Secugnago: deadly investment on the tracks, railway traffic blocked between Lodi and Codogno
Tragedy in Secugnago: deadly investment on the tracks, railway traffic blocked between Lodi and Codogno

Tragedy this morning around 7 at the Secugnago station, where a man was run over and killed by a train. The intervention of rescuers and the police was immediate, but they were only able to ascertain the death of the person. According to an initial reconstruction, the investment took place along the second track at the end of the platform while an Intercity direct to Milan was passing through. A thick fog hung over the area.

The repercussions on railway traffic were heavy, blocked on the section between Lodi and Codogno, with commuters stationary waiting for news in the stations. Replacement buses have been organized for the travellers.

