Tragedy in the mountains, Genoese climber dies falling

Tragedy in the mountains of Caprie, in the province of Turin, where a Genoese climber, Enrico Casella, died when he fell on the slopes of Rocca Sella while traveling the Via Accademica. The victim was born in Genoa in 1968 and was a computer engineer.

The alarm – as he explains TorinoToday – was thrown by his climbing partners who saw him fall for about six metres, arresting the fall from the progression rope. The air ambulance and the ground teams of the Alpine Rescue were sent to the scene. In the first instance, the air rescue team was landed at the winch and immediately began to stabilize the man with cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers and packing for recovery on board the helicopter.

When the man was loaded aboard the air ambulance, the team continued the resuscitation maneuvers for which it was decided to land in a meadow in Caprie to continue operations. Unfortunately the doctor had to ascertain the man’s death, presumably caused by the multiple trauma found in the fall.

The body was entrusted to the carabinieri for judicial police operations, while the air ambulance recovered the rescuers and the man’s rope companions to return to base.







