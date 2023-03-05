Two girls aged 17 and 19 died at Motte of License, in the province of Treviso, after their car went off the road and crashed into a plane tree. Two boys who were on board with them were injured, rescued by the firefighters who extracted them by opening the plates of the Bmw. The two boys were taken to the hospital in code red, one in Treviso and the other in Mestre. Driving the car was one of the injured, a 19-year-old boy from Pordenone, who would have lost control of the car, swerving to the left and ending up against the tree on the opposite side to his direction of travel. The victims are a 19-year-old of Greek origins who lived in Ponte di Piave and a 17-year-old from Oderzo, in the Treviso area.

