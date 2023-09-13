Home » Tragedy in Villa Sofia, 28-year-old pregnant girl dies in hospital
Tragedy in Villa Sofia, 28-year-old pregnant girl dies in hospital

Riccardo Campolo 13 September 2023

A girl in her sixth month of pregnancy died, along with the baby she was carrying. Tragedy today in Villa Sofia where a 28 year old, Giorgia Migliarba, died in circumstances yet to be clarified. According to an initial reconstruction, she would have arrived accompanied by her family, from the Zen neighborhood, who would have preferred to take her by car instead of waiting for the ambulance. From initial information, the victim arrived at the hospital already in cardiac arrest: doctors tried to resuscitate her for over an hour. But there was nothing that could be done for her. Within half an hour, dozens of people arrived in front of the emergency room, including relatives and friends of the 28-year-old, married mother of three children. Police officers were on site, also in riot gear. The body, awaiting instructions from the Prosecutor’s Office, was taken to the mortuary manned by two patrols (Article being updated).

