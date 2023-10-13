Tragedy Strikes Again: Man Dies in Car-Scooter Collision in Cuneo

Tragedy Strikes Cuneo as 59-Year-Old Man Dies in Road Accident

Another devastating incident has occurred on the roads of Cuneo, as a 59-year-old man lost his life earlier today. Danilo Rubini, a resident of Villanova and the owner of the Planet Fitness gym in Mondovì, tragically passed away on Friday, October 13th, after succumbing to injuries sustained in a collision between a car and a scooter. The fatal accident took place in Bene Vagienna, specifically on the provincial road 3.

According to reports, Rubini was riding his scooter when, for reasons yet to be determined, he collided with a turning car. As a result of the impact, he was forcefully thrown from his vehicle and tragically died on the spot. Emergency services, including 118 firefighters and carabinieri, swiftly arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

This unfortunate incident only adds to the rising death toll from accidents in the Granda region. Since the start of the year, a total of 20 fatalities have been reported, comprising eight car accidents, an equal number of motorcycle incidents, two bicycle collisions, and two pedestrian mishaps. These alarming statistics highlight the pressing need for a renewed emphasis on road safety and vigilant driving.

Local authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, in an effort to determine the exact cause of the collision. The tragic loss of Danilo Rubini serves as a grim reminder of the consequences that can arise from even a single moment of negligence or error on the road.

The community of Cuneo now mourns the untimely death of Rubini, a respected member of society and a business owner who touched the lives of many through his gym. As news of this tragedy spreads, the local population is left shocked and saddened, grappling with the sudden loss of a beloved community member.

In times like these, it is crucial that everyone remain mindful of the importance of responsible and attentive driving. By prioritizing safety on the roads and following traffic rules, we can all contribute to preventing further accidents and sparing families from enduring the heartbreak of losing a loved one.

Share this: Facebook

X

