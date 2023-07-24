Tragedy Strikes as School Gymnasium Roof Collapses in Northeastern China, Leaving 11 Dead

Eleven people have tragically lost their lives in northeastern China after the roof of a school gymnasium collapsed. The incident took place in Qiqihar, Heilongjiang province, which is about a thousand kilometers away from Beijing. The collapse occurred yesterday, just before 3 pm local time, when a women’s volleyball team was using the facility.

According to the BBC, many of the victims are believed to be children, although there hasn’t been any official confirmation yet. Out of the 19 individuals inside the gymnasium at the time, only eight managed to survive. Distraught parents have gathered at the hospital near the school gymnasium in Heilongjiang, anxiously awaiting updates on the situation. Rescue efforts have been underway, involving approximately 160 firefighters.

In a startling development, local media has reported that the police have apprehended the heads of a construction company in the area. They have allegedly been accused of improperly depositing perlite, a type of volcanic glass, on the roof of the gymnasium while working on a nearby construction project. With the heavy rainfalls the region has seen recently, the mineral is said to have absorbed water, ultimately leading to the collapse of the roof.

This incident has once again highlighted the importance of proper construction practices and safety measures. Investigations will undoubtedly be conducted to determine responsibility and prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragedy.

