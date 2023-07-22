Tragedy Strikes: Indonesian Bodybuilder and Fitness Influencer Dies During Gym Exercise

Famous Indonesian Bodybuilder Justyn Vicky Dies During Gym Accident

Justyn Vicky, a well-known Indonesian bodybuilder and influencer, tragically lost his life while performing a routine gym exercise. Vicky, who had recently expressed concerns about the dangers involved in the exercise, died after breaking his neck during a barbell squat at The Paradise Bali gym in Sanur, Indonesia.

The 33-year-old bodybuilder was engaged in a weighted squat, an exercise aimed at strengthening the thighs and glutes, which involves squatting with a barbell on the shoulders. Reports suggest that Vicky was unable to complete the ascent phase, causing the barbell, loaded with 210 kilograms of weight, to fall forward, resulting in a severe neck injury.

Despite being quickly rushed to the hospital and undergoing emergency surgery, Vicky unfortunately succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Medical professionals stated that the sustained neck fracture and compression of vital nerves linked to the heart and lungs proved too severe for survival.

This devastating accident occurred despite the presence of a person who was assisting Vicky during the workout. However, they were unable to prevent the tragic incident as everything unfolded in an instant.

Ironically, just a few days before the accident, on July 5th, Vicky had posted a video on social media describing the barbell squat as “one of the most dangerous exercises.” Although he acknowledged that when done correctly, the exercise can yield substantial muscle mass gains, he emphasized its potential dangers, referring to it as “dangerous as hell.” His words now echo with chilling significance.

The Paradise Bali gym paid tribute to Vicky, highlighting his impact beyond the realm of fitness. In an emotional Instagram post, they described him as more than just a fitness expert but also a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support. The gym expressed their deep sadness at the loss of Vicky, stating that his infectious energy and genuine passion for helping others transform their lives will always be remembered.

Justyn Vicky, a native of Java in Indonesia, tragically lost his life at the young age of 33. His death serves as a somber reminder of the risks involved in intensive exercise routines and the importance of taking necessary precautions to ensure safety.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

