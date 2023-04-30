Home » Tragic car-motorcycle crash in Valcamonica: 57-year-old from Darfo dies
Health

Tragic car-motorcycle crash in Valcamonica: 57-year-old from Darfo dies

by admin

Tragic crash in the late morning today in Valcamonica. In the Gorzone hamlet of Darfo Boario Terme a 57-year-old from the country, Romolo Ricardi, was killed in the collision between his motorbike and a car that was turning.

The motorcyclist’s conditions immediately appeared very serious and unfortunately the man died shortly after arriving at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, where he was transported by air ambulance. The agents of the Local Police of Darfo are now trying to shed full light on the incident.

Romolo Ricardi worked for a construction company in Malegno. He leaves his father Franco, his sisters Rina and Michela, his brothers Federico and Ettore, his twin.

See also  What happens to those who eat tuna with cholesterol? Here is the answer

You may also like

Dryer Red Alert: You’re Unleashing a Sea of...

Pupo will no longer go to Russia at...

Trentino, the M62 bear found dead: among the...

many young people have high blood pressure (and...

Braces as adults: why I’m wearing braces again...

the purples spread and returned to victory. Castrovilli...

Newborn in the dumpster, the autopsy: “She was...

Carolyn Smith, illness and panic attacks: confession –...

Medical gaslighting: when pain is not taken seriously

Find out how many steps a day can...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy