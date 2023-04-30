Tragic car-motorcycle crash in Valcamonica: 57-year-old from Darfo dies

Tragic crash in the late morning today in Valcamonica. In the Gorzone hamlet of Darfo Boario Terme a 57-year-old from the country, Romolo Ricardi, was killed in the collision between his motorbike and a car that was turning.

The motorcyclist’s conditions immediately appeared very serious and unfortunately the man died shortly after arriving at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, where he was transported by air ambulance. The agents of the Local Police of Darfo are now trying to shed full light on the incident.

Romolo Ricardi worked for a construction company in Malegno. He leaves his father Franco, his sisters Rina and Michela, his brothers Federico and Ettore, his twin.