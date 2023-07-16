Tragic Death of 19-Year-Old Girl Highlights Lack of Access to Vital Medicine in Colombia

Title: Tragic Death of Teenager Highlights Medical System Failures

Subtitle: Family’s desperate plea for crucial medicine goes unanswered, leading to a devastating outcome

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on July 15, 2023, in Rionegro, Antioquia, a heartbreaking tragedy unfolded as 19-year-old Daniela Gallego, who had been battling leukemia since October 2022, passed away. The young woman and her distraught family had been anxiously awaiting the arrival of a life-saving medicine after Daniela contracted a virus. Regrettably, the medicine they desperately needed, Cidofovir, never arrived.

The devastating news came just hours after the family made a public appeal through the national press, urging the Colombian health system to expedite the delivery of the medication. Diana María Morales, Daniela’s mother, emphasized that obtaining the medicine was a matter of life or death, as her daughter’s prognosis had been reduced to mere hours.

Cidofovir, as defined by the Spanish Association of Pediatrics, is a potent antiviral drug effective against many DNA herpes viruses, including cytomegalovirus (CMV). However, the medicine is not registered with Invima, the Colombian National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute, making its procurement even more challenging. Despite Daniela’s previous bone marrow transplant surgery and positive progress in her leukemia treatment, the sudden arrival of a virus complicated her recovery.

Due to Daniela’s compromised immune system, she contracted Adenovirus, leading to hemorrhagic cystitis. The urgency of her situation prompted her family to exhaust all possible resources to acquire the medicine, but unfortunately, it remained unavailable. The Somer Clinic, where Daniela was receiving treatment, confirmed that they had made a request for Cidofovir but faced obstacles in obtaining it.

The medical director of the Somer Clinic, Ana María González, expressed her disappointment at the unavailability of the medicine, emphasizing that they were making every effort to secure it. Daniela’s prognosis was uncertain, and the medical staff remained hopeful for her recovery.

Daniela’s family filed a formal request for the medication to Invima on June 26. However, despite the authorization from the entity, the medicine did not reach them in time. Tragically, on the afternoon of Friday, July 14, when Invima finally granted approval, Daniela’s respiratory system had already been significantly compromised. Her mother, acknowledging the lateness of the authorization, believed her daughter’s chances for recovery were slim.

The devastating outcome sparked outrage among medical professionals and citizens, calling for immediate action and an end to bureaucratic obstacles that impede prompt access to vital medication. Psychologist Elizabeth Ortíz took to Twitter, demanding justice for Daniela and emphasizing the fundamental right of every citizen to timely medical care and life-saving treatments.

The tragic case of Daniela Gallego sheds light on the systemic failures within the Colombian health system. It serves as a harrowing reminder that lives should not be dependent on slow administrative procedures, but rather on efficient and compassionate healthcare. Urgent measures need to be taken to prevent such heartbreaking incidents from happening again, and to ensure that access to necessary medical treatments is guaranteed for all citizens.

