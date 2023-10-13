Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Gym Owner in Cuneo

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Danilo Rubini in Cuneo

Friday the 13th October proved to be a dark day for Cuneo as another fatal accident claimed the life of a 59-year-old man, Danilo Rubini. The accident occurred shortly after 2.30 pm in Bene Vagienna on the provincial road 3 when Rubini, who resided in Villanova and was the owner of Planet Fitness gym in Mondovì, collided with a car while riding his scooter.

Rubini was thrown from his vehicle due to reasons yet to be determined. Unfortunately, his injuries were fatal, and he died instantly at the scene of the accident. The incident prompted the intervention of 118 firefighters and carabinieri who responded swiftly to the scene.

This marks yet another tragic addition to the rising death toll from accidents in the Granda region this year. Since January, a total of 20 lives have been lost in accidents, consisting of eight fatalities from car accidents, eight from motorcycle accidents, two from bicycle accidents, and two pedestrians being struck by vehicles.

The local authorities express their condolences to Rubini’s family and friends during this difficult time. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are currently ongoing to determine the cause and hold responsible parties accountable.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety for all road users. It is crucial for drivers, motorcyclists, and cyclists to remain vigilant, obey traffic regulations, and remain cautious to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future. Officials are urging residents and visitors to prioritize their safety and take appropriate precautions while on the roads.