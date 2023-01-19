Series, repetitions and super sets are the daily bread of those who train in the gym. But there is one high intensity method which radically changes this classic single-purpose approach: make muscles grow faster.

The “rest-pause” method is an advanced bodybuilding technique which consists of completing the series as close as possible to your failure, regardless of the number of repetitions indicated, before doing short “pauses” and continueaiming once again for failure.

Basically, this method works like this: by not giving your muscles enough time to fully recover, you force them to draw deeper and deeper into their reserves. This forces new muscle growth, while simultaneously, you work on mental endurance, elevating your pain threshold. All important aspects if you want to grow your muscles.