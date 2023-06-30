Training and heat, how to keep fit without suffering

Despite what one might think, training in the heat is possible: how is it possible to maintain one’s physical shape without suffering.

Training during the summer can be done but sometimes it can be a real challenge, especially when the heat and humidity seem to be unbearable. Don’t be discouraged methods are there.

The summer heat cannot become an excuse to discourage yourself from exercising and then regret it at the end of the season. Here you are some useful tips to train during the summer without suffering.

How to stay fit in the summer? Tips for proper training

July and August are very hot, it is known. But that doesn’t mean you have to get stuck in the house with the air conditioner and give up on outdoor sports.

How to train in the heat without suffering (tantasalute.it)

Outdoor physical activity is essential for well-being and beauty, but if done incorrectly it can lead to illness caused by physical exertion in the sun. For this we have collected a series of tricks for a healthy and safe workout.

The moment of training is important. If you choose to train during the hottest part of the day, you will be exposed to higher temperatures. If possible, choose the early hours of the morning or the latest in the afternoon to train.Be sure to wear comfortable and breathable clothing to avoid overheating during training. Avoid heavy fabrics and synthetics, which proved to be very hot in the summer. Drinking plenty of water is not only important to stay hydrated, but it also helps to refresh our body during training. Always carry one with you bottle of water and make sure you drink often. During the summer, you may want to avoid physical activity that is too intense or long-lasting. Choose less strenuous activity or of shorter duration, such as the corsa where he I swim.You may have a habit of training at high intensity, but during the summer you should reduce your training to avoid exposing yourself to excessively high temperatures. Respect your body’s limits, and don’t overdo it. There are several products that have the effect of refreshing our body and help us keep body temperature under control during training. Use one of these freshening sprays e moisturize your body during your workout. If you can’t train in the cool of the early morning or late afternoon, choose a shady place or better to play sports in lecturecenter fitness or a park covered with trees if you want to stay outdoors. Take the time to relax before and after sport. This will help your body recover from the effort and adjust to the outside temperatures. Use a fitness watch or app to track your heartbeat and your physical activity during fitness. This will help you understand if you are overdoing or adapting your training to the weather. If you have any health problems or are taking any medications, consult your doctor before starting a summer training program. Exercising could affect your health, and your doctor may suggest some precautions for you to take.