The last appointment of our section on training tips is dedicated to maximal aerobic power or maximum aerobic speed or more VO2max (maximum oxygen consumption).

Beyond the terms, training at the end of winter means starting to treat high intensity.

According to the training theory defined by Andrew Coggan which takes into account seven power zones so it’s time to start pushing in Z5, between 105% and 110% of the FTP (Functional Threshold Power).

These percentages push the cyclist’s body to be efficient even when the muscles start producing lactic acid. The goal is to move the bar upwards performance (and all power zones) to be ready in the crucial phases not only of a competition, but also of a challenge between training partners.

In our article Training “outside the threshold” (or in Z5) we had already defined a reference frame by specifying that VO2max corresponds to the “maximum volume of oxygen that a person can consume in one minute (in millilitres) per kilogram of weight”.

Thus emerges submaximal nature of this type of training.

Training “out of bounds” (or in Z5). What is it for and to whom it can be useful

Together with Matthias Michelusi (in the photo below together with Matteo Moschetti), athletic trainer of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team and member of the Performance Team of the Italian Cycling Federation, let’s go into detail by proposing methods and some indicative training schemes to stimulate maximum aerobic power.

VO2max: The genetic basis improves with training

A premise at this point is a must.

«The specific jobs to be performed at VO2max must rest on solid a process of growth of physical condition – explains Michelusi -. An average amateur starts preparing for the new season between the end of November and the beginning of December».

«Training at the end of winter means first of all don’t be in a hurry to burn the stages if the condition is still not suitable. The risk is that of “ending out” after a few weeks because working out at maximum aerobic power opens the door to high intensity. We work on a range between five and ten minutes depending on the level of the athlete. Only an adequate adaptation to growing workloads is able to return a concrete benefit from this phase».

On a scientific level, however, it is established that VO2max can increase, but up to a certain point. Much depends on ours genetic qualities. So… to what extent is it good to train at this intensity at the end of winter?

«Il VO2max it is a value that rests on a basis defined by Mother Nature. Secondly, this parameter is sport-specific e sports-addict. If a cyclist performs a VO2max test on a treadmill, he will not record the same values ​​as when performing a test on a cycle ergometer. Furthermore, it also depends on the volume of muscle mass involved during the activity. This is one reason why an elite cross-country skier typically has a higher VO2max than a cyclist.”.

«Going back to the bicycle, let’s keep in mind that a person who starts training from scratch can raise his VO2max even by 20% while the gap decreases when we take into account atleti d’elite which are constantly in business. Here the improvement is small and hovers around the 7%».

«On a physiological level there are two components to train and optimize: the maximal cardiac outputor the amount of blood expelled from the heart into the arterial circulation in one minute and the arteriovenous difference (picture below). This last aspect defines the ability of cells to extract oxygen from the bloodstream for energy purposes”.

«A greater cardiac output is obtained thanks to the high intensity while a better cellular efficiency is obtained at a lower intensity. This is why VO2max is important for training don’t forget about aerobic training medium and strength».

At this point let’s see how it is possible to organize a week of training.

Training at the end of winter: let’s focus on the mini blocks of work

«There are essentially two methods for training VO2max: theintermittent training and ad constant intensity. Once on the road, the first dimension becomes concrete with the repetitions 20-40: 20” at VO2max intensity and 40” of recovery within an eight to ten minute interval. I recommend performing this type of work uphill due to the reduced speed imposed by gravity».

Why eight/ten minutes and no more or less?

«VO2max must be stimulated gradually. It has been verified that three/four minutes are only needed to “warm up” our body. The VO2max increases linearly with increasing speed until a plateau is reached. In essence it is like going up a slope characterized by a slight slope: you will continue to climb, but with less aggressive slopes. And the VO2max curve also behaves like this».

“The second method concerns theconstant intensity. Basically you ride in Z5 in an inclusive range between three and five minutes. However, this technique does not allow you to keep your VO2max trained for a long period of time: at the end of the session it will be very difficult to sustain the pace. Here the incidence of lactic acid begins to be greater while with the 20-40 variations the body is able to better compensate for the stress. However, it’s not a bad job.”.



«Within a session we can repeat these intervals for two or three times. Recovery is important for this reason, I advise against spreading these works over two consecutive days. Also, we don’t schedule more than two VO2max sessions in any one week.”.

You need to have the power meter to train VO2max?

«No – explains Michelusi – even if when we start working with high intensity the effectiveness guaranteed by a meter is unmatched. It is possible to try to replicate the stimulus without the potentiometer: the value to be taken into consideration will not be the heart rate, a value that is not very receptive under these conditions. It is therefore a matter of working keeping an eye on the speed on a climb with a constant slope without varying the intervals and methods described».

How is it possible organize a typical week without forgetting the other motor qualities (e.g. strength) that allow you to keep VO2max efficient?

«Having some time available is essential even though four workouts a week may be enough. Let’s start thinking in three-day mini-blocks of work».

Below is an approximate diagram.

– Day 1 | strength: SFR (Resistant Strength Climbs) at 50-60 rpm to be performed at the medium/threshold pace and/or maximal strength recall with standing starts.

– Day 2 | medium, fast bottom or Z4: two sets of 20/30′ each.

– Day 3 | VO2max: variations 20-40 for 8/10′ and/or work at constant VO2max intensity for max 5′

The fourth session it could coincide with the weekend when the time available is generally greater. You can enter a long workout focused on resistence.

In summary, therefore, during the week it is better to prefer shorter and more intense sessions in order to optimize any personal commitments (family, work, etc.).

Gym and rest

«Between the end of March and the beginning of April the temperatures begin to be more pleasant, it is also possible to ride long climbs limiting the impact of the cold. For this I recommend focus on road training. The gym is always useful to vary the stimulus: it is possible to maintain it by replacing it with this activity every 10/15 days the session dedicated to strength».

And as for the rest?

«To my athletes I always recommend one day of absolute rest every ten days. The amateur has to deal with many aspects that affect daily life. As we have seen four sessions optimized and three days of rest allow you to train at the end of winter with satisfactory results. From this moment on, personal goals and possible training of anaerobic capacity come into play»(e.g. 20-40 variations for five minutes maximum).

Surely all of Mattia Michelusi’s training tips can lead us to reach a more than good level of performance!

All the ideas and topics covered in our column from November to today are explored in this manual of which Michelusi is co-author.

Objectives, types and means of training in modern cycling, by Fabrizio Tacchino, Calzetti Mariucci, 2016.