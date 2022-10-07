There is a desire for normality in the air. The gyms are filling up again, there are new openings, existing spaces are being renovated. A sector that has suffered a lot from Covid wants a total recovery.

Sabrina Commis

After years of being stopped, of sport “whispered” often at home, of fears and restrictions, you want to get back to moving, socializing. The gyms start again, they start in new businesses. In the sign of positivity, sporting activity returns to be the protagonist. After the heavy years of Covid, which is still scary, sport takes back the scene. Now what is worrying is the expensive bills and the energy crisis, “From Covid there has been an evident recovery – he explains Giampaolo Duregon president of Anif Eurowellness, the Italian national association for sport and fitness. The multipurpose sports centers, those that have inside them, in addition to swimming pool, gym, fitness rooms, tennis or padel courts, have resumed the numbers of 2019, indeed also above both from a frequency and financial point of view. Single gyms, the only fitness centers, are slightly below 2019 by one 10-15%. A good result considering that for the whole of 2021 the numbers were lower than 30-40%. The swimming pools alone have resumed the numbers of 2019, but are more “fearful” precisely because of the doubled energy costs: some did not reopen in September for fear of these excessive increases. The numbers are limited: there are a few hundred swimming pools out of millions. But the recovery is evident: people are back to exercise, train, swim, move. As for the new openings, the big realities pave the way for the positive trend, the small realities will follow, but this will is also a positive sign. And it is expected that in 2023 even the minor ones, Italian, will return to grow in openings “.

The new in town. There is and look at respect for the environment. Here the structures often redevelop existing buildings, renovated and adapted. Milan is an example of this, but we await other reports. The imperative? Let’s go back to sport.

A piece of Milanese California. Gold’s Gym opens its second gym in town. The particularity? The gym was created in the name of sustainability and will be operational in January 2023. The headquarters are in Building Monterosa 91, in Via Monte Rosa, the project is totally green, conceived by the architect Renzo Piano. The building has had the LEED Platinum Certification and places the emphasis on energy and water saving, on the reduction of CO2 emissions, and on the improvement of the ecological quality of the interiors, of the materials and of the resources used. The gym will be on two floors with reception, bar-lounge, merchandising, training spaces, both male and female saunas.

The heart is a power zone of 450 mq with free weights and isotonic machines, then a room with live courses, strenght, body toning, yoga, pilates, a functional area for autonomous workouts, but also with group workouts and coach boxes for body analysis and personal consultations.

To stay fit, you go to the cinema. Thus Virgin Active gives new life to the historic building that housed the former cinema Majestic, in Corso Lodi, in Milan. The new club is the fourteenth in the city, and the inauguration is scheduled for November 14: the promise is to restore the style and charm of the ’30s, to respect the historical memory of a Milanese place of worship, which has been closed for years. See also "This is how we reduce the risks" - breaking latest news

The structure will use the best technologies and latest generation machinery. The club will cover an area of 3.300sqm on three floors, dedicated to the well-being of body and mind, with two terraces, a 25m swimming pool, a restaurant bar, rooms and training areas, such as the Gym Floor, the Active Studio, the Cross Active studio, the Yoga Studio and Reformer Pilates, the Grid Training area, the Boxing Studio, the Cycle Studio and a relaxation area with whirlpool, sauna and Turkish bath.