Spring, blessed or cursed? «For me it is the season of physical and mental awakening. It is the sun, the light, the rebirth of plants. Attention, curiosity, the desire to go out and immerse yourself in nature are awakened. But also the pains and shortcomings ». In the spring of 2011, Loretta Goggi recounts in an interview with MoltoSalute, her husband Gianni Brezza died, «but this year I lived this anniversary in a positive way: the very day of my husband’s death, April 5, came a small dog, a toy poodle puppy. His name is Samy.’

The artist returned to TV after 30 years with the “Benedetta Primavera” program, she says in the interview published in the magazine (tomorrow on newsstands and on the web with Il Messaggero and the other newspapers of the Caltagirone group, Il Gazzettino, Il Mattino, Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia and Corriere Adriatico) to have found his usual voice thanks to hard training. “I never stopped studying. To sing, in “Benedetta Primavera”, I had a coach follow me, I trained a lot and the voice of 30 years ago returned». Tension and stress didn’t keep them at bay, «emotion is a strength, a way to send vibrations to the public». How do you live the passing years? “If you have health, which is already a huge luxury, who cares about wrinkles?”.

Double-sided spring, which is good and bad. This season increases serotonin, the hormone of happiness, but also cortisol which brings stress. Giorgio Sesti, president of the Internal Medicine Society: «This season affects us with positive and negative effects, let’s take advantage of nature and spend more time outdoors». Season of allergies, become super due to pollen and smog, there is an explosion of cases of allergic rhinitis and asthma.

The magazine also talks about antibiotic resistance, a threat to the health of the planet. Italy is in second place in Europe in the ranking of deaths, experts recommend avoiding the abuse of antibiotics to prevent the smartest bacteria from responding to treatment. And then relax, with the Mindfulness walk: meditating while walking helps to free oneself from the mental load and to concentrate on perceptions, without being distracted by thoughts and noises. All the questions and fake news about meat: is it bad for you? how much can we eat? Without exceeding in daily consumption, it is a food that contains important elements such as iron, vitamin D and calcium. All the curiosities about the new mask of the Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, in carbon and kevlar, which has become a cult object among the fans: the surgeon who operated on the champion, Gianpaolo Tartaro, talks about it.