Training in the gym, which bottle to choose: these are the best models

You’ve started going to the gym, but haven’t bought a bottle yet. Choose from these models to support the environment.

Hydrating the body is essential when exercising. This rule applies to any type of sporting activity, since sweating expels a large amount of liquids. All this for the purpose of avoid dehydration problems.

using a canteen we can have fresher, more hygienic water and an unaltered taste. Also most importantly we will be helping the environment since this way plastic waste is considerably reduced. So at this point you’ll want to find out the best models to choose from your bottle.

The best brands for the bottle

The Super Sparrow is a classic bottle, light and cheap. The model features a secure closure for the lid and a Fast Flow spout. Opening it is very simple and fast, it has a button that allows you to drink comfortably without the possibility of the water spilling over. The design is lightweight and single-walled, plus it features a lanyard for easy carrying. The thing that makes this bottle famous is the wide range of colors, 24 different shades are available that can be combined with the owner’s style.

The Ion8 is minimal, elegant and with simple functionality. The cap also opens with a finger and can be locked to keep the contents safe. The flow is free flowing and the width is like that of a can, so it fits in cup holders, bags and lunchboxes. It has a handle that locks onto one finger, making it easy to carry. The plastic it is made of is phthalate-free and non-toxic.

The Watmhhjq, on the other hand, is made with high quality plastic material. As far as the structure is concerned, it is smooth and transparent. It has a capacity of one liter and features a volume scale to control the amount of water remaining. The cap is also easily opened with one hand, while the lid has a safety lock to prevent leakage. The model is completed with the strap useful for transport, the removable filter and the brush useful for cleaning.

Then we have the Myforest, praised by Amazon users. It has a capacity of 2 liters and 200, which allows you to meet your water needs for a whole day. It also has a scale of volumes and a timetable. It has an ergonomic shape, with a strap that completes the aesthetics. It is robust and durable, and also features a safety lock. Finally, it is equipped with air holes on the lid, to allow liquids to flow better inside.