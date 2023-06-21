Training in the heat: benefits, why do it and practical advice to avoid risking your health

Is exercising in the heat good for you? The answer is yes, just follow a few simple guidelines to get the best results.

With the arrival of summer, many give up training, mistakenly believing that doing so could cause health problems. Is exercising when the temperatures are very high good for you? Yes, but you need to pay particular attention to some actions. The ideal temperature, that is, the one that can be considered as an indicator of good health, is the one that fluctuates around 36,5° c.

If the outside temperature rises, so does the body temperature and precise bodily responses occur. That is, the blood flow increases, which is why the skin takes on the classic “red” color, i.e. there is a vasodilation of the capillaries. To simplify sweating, the pores of the skin open, the metabolic mechanisms accelerate, the heartbeat and the respiratory rate increase. So why is doing physical activity in the heat good for you?

Performing workouts when temperatures are high involves a considerable energy expenditure. And, consequently, you will also have excellent results on weight. In general, in fact, with the increase in temperatures, the appetite decreases, which is why one feels fitter.

Do you exercise in hot weather? A panacea for the spirit and the body

Doing physical activity when it’s hot allows you to be able to decrease the time dedicated to heating. Typically, a certain amount of time is dedicated to heating, but when outside temperatures are high, it can be reduced. Also, when it’s rainy, the chance of getting injured decreases. Low-intensity workouts of a duration that does not exceed 30 minutes should be preferred.

Training in hot weather is good, but be careful with these activities! (tantasalute.it)

However, this is advice given in a generic way: it is always a good thing to consult a doctor. In the event that you suffer from cardiovascular disease, it is advisable to contact the professional and ask for his opinion, so that you can carry out a workout appropriate to your state of health.

Not only physically, but also mentally. In fact, it has been ascertained that doing physical activity when it is very hot allows you to have mental benefits. In fact, they are released endorphins, substances defined as feel-good hormones. Obviously it is advisable to follow some rules to perform physical activity in the best possible way when the temperatures are scorching.

First of all it is important to drink, hydrate it is necessary but be careful, the water shouldn’t be too cold, and you shouldn’t start with very intense workouts. In fact, the body must be trained in gradual training. Then pay attention to the clothing you choose, it is certainly desirable to opt for garments with breathable fabric, so as to avoid the possibility of incurring annoying irritations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

