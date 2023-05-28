Training memory at the table: foods that are good for the mind

Having a more active mind and a better memory is possible by including some foods in your diet. Here’s what to eat.

Numerous studies have shown that to have a healthy mind it is not enough just to keep it trained. Maintaining a good memory and preventing diseases or problems related to it is possible, including some foods in your diet that can provide valuable help. Which ones are they?

There are some foods that can not only preserve the health of the brain but also help it avoid or delay the onset of certain diseases. These are foods that are easy to find, cheap and should be included in everyone’s dietespecially as you get older.

Memory and brain: the 10 foods for a top mind

Scholars argue that the mind should be trained not only by keeping it active but also by taking care of one’s diet. Here because inserting these foods the brain will have incredible benefitsi, not only in its vital fictions but also from the point of view of memory. Here’s what they are.

Foods that can give a valid help to the brain I am:

Egg. The proteins contained in both the egg white and the yolk are an excellent aid for brain function. In particular homocysteine is able to prevent and limit the onset of pathologies such as Alzheimer's.

Avocado. Increasingly consumed in recent years, this food is rich in fats that are good friends of the brain. Consumed in the right quantities, avocado is a great carrier of magnesium, very useful for those who have suffered from concussions.

Pesce. Just like avocado, fish is also full of good fats that aid memory. Salmon, trout and mackerel are very important to keep the mind healthy and elastic as well as preventing stress and keeping the mood up.

Legumes. Including beans, chickpeas and other legumes in your diet is essential both to preserve the normal cognitive functions of the brain and to help memory. Experts recommend the consumption of legumes especially with age.

Blueberries. As small as they are rich in extraordinary properties, blueberries (like other berries) are great for improving memory. Not only! Source of anti-stress, their regular consumption can make the difference.

Oranges. Known for its vitamin C, it doesn't just help against colds and seasonal ailments. In fact, oranges reduce the risk of contracting diseases such as dementia as well as counteracting stress and anxiety.

Tomatoes. Rich in antioxidants, tomatoes counteract the formation of free radicals, as well as being aid in the prevention not only of dementia but also of Alzheimer's.

Spices. Rosemary, sage but also turmeric and curry are a valid help to maintain memory and promote concentration.

Cabbage. Last, but not least, is the vegetables. In particular those with green leaves such as cabbage and similar, this type of food is rich in vitamin K which favors both the proper functioning of memory and brain health.

Nights. Along with other nuts, walnuts are a healthy snack rich in vitamin E, very useful to avoid cognitive decline. Precisely for this reason its consumption is particularly suitable for people of a certain age.

Here are the foods that, included in one’s diet, help the brain stay healthy and the mind to stay young.