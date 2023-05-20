Training with 3 exercises for best results!

Getting the body shape you want before the summer season isn’t always easy, especially when you’re trying to get that beer belly off. However, you do not necessarily have to do without your favorite drink, but train more intensively with the help of the appropriate exercise units. In order to tighten the abdominal muscles, you do not need any complex training equipment and you can target specific muscle groups with your own body weight. This will make them stronger, more enduring and more confident without having to visit a gym. Here are 3 of the most common workouts you can try to burn calories with exercise and get rid of belly fat faster.

Why and how do you get rid of a beer belly?

The accumulation of fat in the abdominal region is not due to alcohol consumption, but rather to the associated consumption of fatty foods. In many cases, waist gain occurs because beer drinks go with junk food. Otherwise, the body can metabolize the alcohol while storing the food consumed as extra fat. This usually leads to love handles in women, while men have to get rid of a beer belly.

Getting rid of belly fat that accumulates over time is difficult to achieve just by abstaining from alcohol like beer. For that, consider an effective workout routine that focuses on the abdominal muscles. In addition, you can get a tighter stomach if you do the appropriate workouts.

These include moves that sculpt the abs while removing the extra fat. Start with the following 3 exercises to get the results you want faster and boost your metabolism. Try to stick to it while enjoying your favorite drink in moderation.

Use push-up jumps to fight belly fat

In order to lose belly fat faster, it is necessary to train as many muscle groups as possible. Burpees do just that. The explosive movement from push-up position to jump and back to push-up position works every muscle group from head to toe. According to a recent study from the American College of Sports Medicine, 10 quick reps are just as effective as a 30-second sprint at increasing metabolism. This makes it possible to remove fat in the abdominal area in a much shorter time.

First, stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Then squat down and place your palms on the floor.

Then bend your body backwards into a push-up position with a powerful jump.

Then do a push-up, then bring your body back to the starting position in reverse order.

Extend your chest, jump, and bend your leg forward into a squat.

Then stand up and clap your hands overhead.

Do 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

Get rid of the beer belly faster with mountaineering exercises

The so-called mountaineer workout is a kind of plank that is just as effective for the entire body. The main muscles worked are the glutes, hamstrings and abdominals. The difficulty with the exercise is that you have to keep your stomach and core stable and upright with every leg raise.

First, stand in a push-up position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Your body should form a straight line from head to toe.

Then tighten your abs and bend one leg toward your chest.

After that, switch the position of both legs and raise your pelvis.

First, bend your stretched leg towards your chest and stretch the previously bent leg backwards.

Do as many reps as you can in 20 seconds, with a short rest, and repeat for a total of 4 minutes.

Kettlebell squats to burn calories

The squat with dumbbells or kettlebells is probably one of the best calorie burning exercises. In order to hold the heavy iron ball, the trainee must use the large muscle groups of the pelvis, hips and quadriceps. The movement excels in getting the heart rate up quickly, but also toning the entire body.