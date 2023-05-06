trains, blockage on the Rome-Florence line, delays of up to six hours

Florence, May 6, 2023 – A new chaos for the trains on the line Rome-Florence. Due to a breakdown there were delays of up to six hours on the line, delays which also affected the high-speed line. Discomfort and fainting on one of the trains that got stuck.

The sultry heat of these days soon made the temperature inside the carriages very high. In a video posted by the group “Welcome to Favelas” on Instagram, passengers recount all the hardships of a Saturday 6 May of passion for those traveling by train, after the problems that have affected the Florentine node on several occasions in recent days, with three accidents in a few days which fortunately did not involve passengers. In the web footage, at least one person is seen lying outside the train and being assisted by other people after a faint.

The breakdown happened just in the morning between Roma Tiburtina and Settebagni. This was announced in a note from the Group state Railwaysunderlining that the railway traffic had “severely slowed down this morning both in the northbound and in the southbound direction due to a failure in the electric power line of the trains which occurred when the Intercity 533 was passing. The arrest of the IC and the lack of electric power supply also determined the stop of other trainsalways on the same stretch of line. Travelers were informed and assisted by the on-board and assistance staff while waiting for the electricity supply to be reactivated and traffic to resume”.

Many inconveniences for travelers this morning but also in the afternoon. In the morning there were delays of more than two hours at the station Santa Maria Novella, especially as regards high-speed trains. The Frecciarossa departing from the Florentine airport and bound for Milan Central Station, for example, was supposed to leave at 10.55 but was almost four hours late, 220 minutes. Three hours late instead for the Frecciarossa leaving at 12.20 for Venice.

In the afternoon the delays even reached six hours up to 400 minutesmarked on the illuminated billboards at the station of Santa Maria Novella around five in the afternoon due to the slowdowns in Rome, with widespread resentment as far as the Tuscan capital. The station is full of passengers waiting or queuing at the information desks.

Problems not only on high speed, but also on the local line. One of the hot spots of inconvenience is the line Florence-Arezzo: throughout the day there were several cancellations, with Trenitalia setting up a series of replacement buses to allow passengers to continue their journey.

And just the users of the Railways, who in these hours have found themselves dealing with delays, write on the Facebook pages of Trenitalia and Italotreno to protest due to the inconvenience. “Don’t they realize that Italy is divided in two?” says a user at the station Santa Maria Novella.

It all started just near Rome in the morning. Exactly at 9.30 when, at the passage of the Intercity 533 Rome-Ancona, a pantograph came into contact with the electric power line not far from Rome Tiburtina. That train (on which several Lazio supporters also traveled headed to Milan for the championship match) and three other convoys were therefore routed to another line: a difficult operation which took over three hours and which inevitably created a cascading effect on departures and arrivals throughout the country.

Not only. The intervention of the Rfi technicians to repair the fault lasted for all nearly eight hours and finished at 5pm. “Many have given up on the trip and gone away,” explained a traveler. Other passengers said they got off the trains and walked back to the station walking along the tracks, helped by the security personnel.

«Nowadays in our country delays and breakdowns of trains have unacceptable frequency, it is certainly no coincidence that Italian rail transport both in the ranking of the ten worst lines in Europe», attacked the deputy of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, Angelo Bonelliposting the delay board at Termini and announcing a parliamentary question to Transport Minister Matteo Salvini.

Even the Senator Silvia FregolentOf Italy alive, pointed the finger at «the state of health of the high-speed rail system, which lacks maintenance and modernization works. If Minister Salvini doesn’t know how to spend the Pnrr money, invest it in this.”