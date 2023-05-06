trains, blockage on the Rome-Florence line, delays of up to two hours

Florence, 6 May 2023 – A new chaos for trains on the Rome-Florence line. Due to a breakdown there were delays of up to two hours on the line, delays which also affected the high-speed line. Discomfort and fainting on one of the trains that got stuck.

The sultry heat of these days soon made the temperature inside the carriages very high. In a video posted by the group “Welcome to Favelas” on Instagram, passengers recount all the hardships of a Saturday 6 May of passion for those traveling by train, after the problems that have affected the Florentine node on several occasions in recent days, with three accidents in a few days which fortunately did not involve passengers. In the web footage, at least one person is seen lying outside the train and being assisted by other people after a faint.

The breakdown happened just in the morning between Roma Tiburtina and Settebagni. This was announced in a note from the Group state Railwaysunderlining that the railway traffic had “severely slowed down this morning both in the northbound and in the southbound direction due to a failure in the electric power line of the trains which occurred when the Intercity 533 was passing. The arrest of the IC and the lack of electric power supply also determined the stop of other trainsalways on the same stretch of line. Travelers were informed and assisted by the on-board and assistance staff while waiting for the electricity supply to be reactivated and traffic to resume”.

Many inconveniences for travellers. There were delays of more than two hours at the station Santa Maria Novella, especially as regards high-speed trains. The Frecciarossa departing from the Florentine airport and bound for Milan Central Station, for example, was supposed to leave at 10.55 but was almost four hours late, 220 minutes. Three hours late instead for the Frecciarossa leaving at 12.20 for Venice.

Once the fault is repaired, the situation will gradually return to normal during the day.