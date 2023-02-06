Home Health Trani and Bisceglie (BT), Christmas decorations and Halloween masks seized
Health

Trani and Bisceglie (BT), Christmas decorations and Halloween masks seized

As part of the control services aimed at protecting consumer health and counterfeiting and illicit trade in various items, carried out on a national level, the Carabinieri of the NAS of Bari discovered and seized hundreds of Halloween dress-up items and accessories, as well as toys and decorations for the upcoming holiday season, all of which were irregular.

During the inspections carried out at some commercial companies in Trani and Bisceglie, the military ascertained the sale of hundreds, including various masks, hats, wigs, puppets, stuffed animals and other toys, without CE marking and labeling bearing the required indications by the law relating, among other things, to the materials used to produce them and to the precautions for use, resulting, therefore, potentially dangerous for the health of the consumer.

All the material, worth around 7,500 euros, was seized, while administrative fines totaling 6,000 euros were imposed on the owners of the assets.

