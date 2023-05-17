Home » Trans*: Author and activist Linus Giese wishes for more acceptance
Trans*: Author and activist Linus Giese wishes for more acceptance

The author and bookseller Linus Giese is trans*. Sometimes he regrets his late coming out. He wants to spare future generations this and has written them a letter in his second book. For the future he would like more acceptance for trans* people.

Who is Jonas and why did you write a letter to Jonas?

Jonas is a young trans* man who came to the bookstore where I worked with his mother two years ago. It was just before Christopher Street Day and he had my first book autographed. His mother told me that she was worried about her son because he was so young and just beginning his journey as a trans man. Somehow I had the feeling back then that I didn’t have enough time to address Jonas’ fears and thoughts.

