Transfer market – Juventus, Chiesa’s agent: “I deny the request for 8 million to extend”

The future of Federico Chiesa and Juventus will be decided this summer. In fact, the two parties are at a crossroads: to renew a contract expiring in 2025, or to separate now to allow the Bianconeri to raise cash. With regard to the renewal, however, rumors have been circulating in recent days about the requests of the entourage of Chiesa, i.e. 8 million per season (7+1 bonus). Figure that the player’s agent, Fali Ramadani, wanted to deny with an official statement: “Regarding the rumors released in recent days regarding the future of Federico Chiesa, Fali Ramadani, the player’s agent, denies the rumors about a request for eight million euros advanced by the player to sign the renewal of his contract with Juventus FC”.

| ALL THE NEWS FROM THE CALCIO MARKET | However, the situation is far from rosy. Allegri’s use of Chiesa has never been clear in terms of role; and the coach at the same time had to wait a long time for him due to injuries. Both sides are stalling also due to the same offers the coach received from Saudi Arabia. Without Allegri perhaps the renewal of Chiesa could be a little easier; but in any case the club’s request for a transfer of him starts from a base of no less than 70 million euros.

Without the receipts from the Champions League, the summer one will still be a complicated transfer campaign for the Bianconeri, who will have to somehow make ends meet. In addition to Chiesa, with a view to sales, ears remain open for a possible offer from Madrid on Vlahovic; offer so far chatted from Spain but never actually arrived in Turin. We’ll see. In the meantime, precisely, the official denial of the Church agent is the only certain news to be recorded up to this moment.

