Transfer market, Milan pressing on Morata: offered 4 million per season – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

According to the latest rumors, Milan would have offered the Atletico Madrid striker a 4-year contract, with a slightly lower salary than what he receives in Spain

News on the track Moratadisputed between Roma e Milan. Second Sky Sport, the Rossoneri would have offered the Spaniard a four-year contract, with a salary close to 4 million euros, much less than the 9 he earns at theAtletico Madrid. Of course, the former tip Juve it represents a great opportunity also in terms of price: in fact, to buy it, you just need to pay the price release clause of 12 millionincluding taxes. A relatively low valuation compared to the ‘monster’ prices going around in this period, and the convenience of not having to deal directly with the Colchoneros‘. Morata is the opportunity par excellence of this market, and Milan and Rome know it well. Situation without a doubt to monitor

July 5, 2023

