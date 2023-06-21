Transfer market – Newcastle try Milan and Tonali: maxi-offer of 70 million to the Rossoneri

The Milan world trembles: after Barella, Newcastle, fresh from very rich ownership and a great revelation of the last Premier League, which finished in fourth place, is trying another jewel that has grown in Serie A. It is Sandro Tonali, the captain in pectore of Milan by Stefano Piolli. The bombshell was launched in the morning by The Athletic portal, which was followed by confirmations in the afternoon: the offer to the Rossoneri is 70 million euros. A figure that according to his English colleagues brings the deal close to closing, also due to a salary that in the Premier League would lead Tonali to more than double his salary from the current 3.5 million. The proposal received by the player would be valid for 6 years at 8 million per season.

A symbol of Milan, Tonali has a contract that locks him up until 2027 at 3.5 million a year. The salary has recently been revised upwards. The former Brescia midfielder will be engaged tomorrow in the Under 21 European Championships in Romania and Georgia with coach Paolo Nicolato’s Italy shirt. Despite this, however, Tonali’s agent, Beppe Riso, was pinched during the day by his colleague Pietro Mazzara at lunch with Furlani and Moncada, the current new Milan management group from a market perspective. In short, two clues that seem to lead the midfielder from Lodi towards the Premier League if he were to accept the economic offer of the Magpies, certainly attractive given the economic availability of the Premier League and of a property attributable to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

