Transfer slowed down by the sieve road network, but the doctors of Hemodynamics still manage to perform the miracle: sixty-year-old saved

They deal with 300 acute infarctions (ie 300 lives) a year, a thousand angioplasties and 2 thousand coronagraphies, plus periphery and carotid angioplasties. But you never get used to saving lives. And for doctors, nurses and Hemodynamics auxiliaries, flagship of the “San Giovanni di Dio” hospital, every time they manage to perform the “miracle”, it is always a great joy. This was also the case last night when – by performing an angioplasty operation – they averted the worst for a sixty-year-old man, suffering from an acute heart attack, who was transferred to Agrigento from the Mussomeli hospital.

What does not help, indeed very often damages, the work of the specialists is unfortunately the shortage, sometimes truly exasperated, of the road network: last night’s sixty-year-old left Mussomeli at one o’clock and entered the operating room at 2.25 . Although the transfer could not be super fast, as would be needed in these cases, due to the road network, waiting for him were the Hemodynamics doctors who work 24 hours a day and do not spare themselves. Health workers who are, unfortunately, also forced to work shifts at the Cardiology of Canicattì and Licata. Departments that should probably be merged, rather than forcing the doctors on duty to sacrifice.

“I thank – explained the doctor Giovanni Vaccaro of the Hemodynamics of the “San Giovanni di Dio” – the head physician Giuseppe Caramanno who is always by our side, at any time of the day – underlined doctor Vaccaro -. I also want to highlight that the Asp, in the person of the extraordinary commissioner Mario Zappia, has never made us want for anything. What we have in here (to the Hemodynamics of the “San Giovanni di Dio” ed.) is what they have in America, Canada and France. We do intra-coronary ultrasound, the intra-coronary mechanical thrombus-aspirator, we have the latest generation stents, all types of balloons and catheters, we do the Oct (a sort of Tac that is done inside the coronary arteries) and much more. A complex procedure, with precious and expensive material, can even exceed 10,000 euros – explained Vaccaro – and everything benefits the patient, improving survival, prognosis and quality of life”.