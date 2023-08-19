Transformar Salud Announces Selected Projects to Strengthen Healthcare Providers’ Capacity for Patient-Centered Care

Transformar Salud, a program focused on promoting digital transformation and innovation in the healthcare system in Argentina, has announced the selected projects for its 2023 edition. The program aims to involve healthcare providers in creating and implementing innovative solutions to revolutionize the healthcare landscape.

The Transformar Salud initiative is a collaborative effort between the Garrahan Foundation and Roche Argentina. It provides financial support and specialized guidance to selected projects that have the potential to strengthen the healthcare system. The three projects chosen for the 2023 edition are the Retinar Project from the Hospital of High Network Complexity “El Cruce” Dr. Néstor Carlos Kirchner, the Metapué Project from the SE Maternal and Child Public Hospital in the Province of Salta, and the Quirofano+ Project from the Dr. Marcial Vicente Quiroga Decentralized Public Hospital in the San Juan Province.

Each of these institutions will receive financial support of 1,200,000 pesos to enhance the implementation of their initiatives. They will also benefit from a 7-month accompaniment program, during which they will receive specialized advice and guidance from mentors from the Garrahan Foundation and Roche. The financial support will be provided in stages based on the progress and continuity of the project implementation.

In addition to the selected projects, two other participants received special mentions. These include a digital solution to promote positive self-care behaviors from the Hospital de Pediatría SAMIC “Prof. Dr. Juan P. Garrahan” in the City of Buenos Aires, and the My Health project from the Dr. Leónidas Lucero Municipal Acute Hospital in Bahía Blanca, Province of Buenos Aires.

The Transformar Salud program attracted participation from institutions in 11 Argentine provinces. Over 250 healthcare leaders submitted digital projects in three key areas: access to patients, quality of service, and management of organizations. The selection process involved three introductory workshops, an evaluation and selection phase, and a final evaluation by a panel of expert juries.

Silvia Kassab, the Executive Director of Fundación Garrahan, expressed excitement about the program’s potential to benefit patients and their families. Diego Branca, Digital Health & Business Insights Head of Roche Argentina, emphasized the importance of collaboration between stakeholders in the health system to achieve innovation.

The first edition of Transformar Salud had already shown promising results with projects such as the Mendoza Emergency Teleneurology Network and the De Radioterapia con Amor application from the Pergamino Cancer Center. These projects improved patient care and treatment experiences.

In a further expansion, Transformar Salud launched its first edition in Paraguay, partnering with the Juan Rassmuss Echecopar Foundation and the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare of Paraguay. This collaboration aims to promote digital transformation in healthcare and improve health in the region.

Overall, the Transformar Salud program demonstrates the potential of innovation and collaboration in reshaping the healthcare system. Through financial support, specialized guidance, and a focus on digital solutions, the selected initiatives have the opportunity to make a significant impact on healthcare in Argentina.

