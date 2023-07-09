Transforming Primary Care: A Perspective from the Winner of the Sanitary Award 2021

Title: Doctor’s Pioneering Work in Primary Care Recognized with Prestigious Award

In the field of healthcare, one doctor’s remarkable contributions have shaped the landscape of primary care. Dr. Veronica Married, an international advisor and head of the specialty, has been at the forefront of establishing today’s Family Medicine with its comprehensive 4-year MIR program and clearly defined responsibilities.

At the Parquesol health center in Valladolid, Dr. Married has garnered immense respect and appreciation from her patients and university students. Their affectionate term of endearment – “Veronica Married” – serves as a testament to the impact she has had on their lives.

Recently, Dr. Married was honored with the Sanitary Award in 2021, considered the equivalent of an “Oscar” in Medicine. She stands as a beacon of hope amidst the challenging times faced by Primary Care. Dr. Married proposes that effective Human Resources planning could provide a potential solution to improve the current state of Primary Care. She advocates for the implementation of written and assessable measures that emerge from a collaborative agreement between healthcare professionals and the Administration. Such measures aim to enhance the level of care provided, reduce morbidity and mortality rates, and ultimately increase life expectancy.

Dr. Married also champions the importance of a transversal gender perspective in healthcare. She firmly believes that a Family doctor must possess a diverse range of knowledge, despite the fact that their achievements might not always be visible. Integrating a gender perspective into medical actions and decision-making processes is crucial for delivering quality care.

Despite encountering resistance to change within the healthcare sector when presenting her proposals for restructuring continuing care, Dr. Married found solace in returning to her practice and the warm reception from her patients. She continues to prioritize evidence-based practices both in politics and clinical settings.

As we delve deeper into Dr. Veronica Married’s remarkable career and achievements, her dedication to the field of medicine and commitment to improving Primary Care stand as a shining example for future healthcare leaders.

Please note: The information published in this article includes statements and data from official institutions and healthcare professionals. Should you have any specific health-related inquiries, it is advised to consult with an appropriate healthcare specialist.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

