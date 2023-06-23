Transmission of pathogens in swimming pools or bathing lakes

In the swimming pool itself, the transmission of pathogens through the disinfection of the pool water is relatively low. Body cleansing before jumping into the cool water is therefore a must.

However, for sensitive people, chlorination can cause their eyes to burn and become red after swimming. Swimming goggles at least reduce the direct contact between water and eyes and the risk of irritation. However, swimming pool visits are not suitable for people with a chlorine allergy or with open or fresh wounds. Don’t stay in the pool too long. Because despite the movement, the body cools down quickly here. That’s why you should take a break at the first shiver. But it is not uncommon for our immune system to be overwhelmed by strong temperature fluctuations, physical exertion in the summer heat or sunburn. And once the defenses are weakened, cold viruses have an easy time of it. After bathing, dry clothes must replace wet ones, because colds are a prerequisite for cystitis. The best way to promote blood circulation in the urinary bladder and feet, which are closely linked, is through movement.

Outside the pool, two infections in particular play a role: athlete’s foot and warts. Skin fungi that cause athlete’s foot love a warm, humid climate. The transmission takes place via wet floors and seats as well as through the shared use of hand and bath towels. The skin softened by bathing promotes the adhesion of the pathogens. If your skin turns red or flakes, if you are itchy after going swimming, or if your skin softens and blisters form between your toes, then you have very likely contracted a fungal infection that should be treated by a doctor. Warts, on the other hand, are transmitted by viruses in shed, infectious skin cells. They can also be on floors, in towels or seats. Even minor injuries such as abrasions can result in a new wart sowing. Bathing shoes and careful drying of the feet, especially between the toes, can reduce the risk of athlete’s foot or warts. The basic rule is that towels should not be shared and seating should always be covered with a towel.

Ticks, carriers of tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) and Lyme disease also like it mild and damp. Anyone who prefers a spot in the tall grass at the swimming pool should have a lounger or at least a large, bright blanket with them. If a tick has bitten, it should be removed as soon as possible. To do this, the bloodsucker is grasped directly at the sting site with tweezers and removed by rotating it. The bite site should then be disinfected. It is important that the head or the mouthparts, which are stuck in the skin, are also removed. Under no circumstances should the tick be torn out or crushed. As a result, it could possibly empty existing pathogens into the skin.

Bee and wasp stings are particularly dangerous for people who suffer from an allergy to insect venom. When stung, the insect releases its venom into human skin. This causes redness, swelling or itching around the puncture site. Local antihistamines, such as gels or creams, usually relieve the symptoms. However, the symptoms of an allergic reaction are nausea, weakness, shortness of breath, dizziness and confusion. Allergy sufferers who do not have an emergency kit with them should see a doctor immediately.

