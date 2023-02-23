Se in Ukraine and the Donbassin Moldavia and the Transnistria the casus belli of Vladimir Putin. Behind the revocation of the decree on the sovereignty of Chisinau there is a long history of geopolitical conflicts and an opportunity. Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean revealed the existence of Russian plans to take over the capital’s airport. To use it as a bridgehead for a new invasion. But the veiled threat serves to give yet another signal to the West. The decree assumed closer relations between Russia, Europe and the United States. The decision to revoke it was taken to «guarantee Russian interests in relation to changes in international relations”. A thousand Russian soldiers are already present in the “disputed” region. And the president Maia Sandu confirmed that he received information from Volodymyr Zelensky about Russian plans to create a crisis. To take Transnistria.

The guidelines

Putin’s intervention in the redefinition of foreign policy is a consequence of “profound changes in international relations”, explains the Kremlin website. Those of a year ago, i.e. the“Special Operation” in Ukraine. Instead to re-read the instructions that the Russian leader gave to his diplomats 11 years old makes it seem like living in another world. Among Putin’s aspirations there was, among other things, the creation with the European Union of “a single economic and human space from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean” and the development of “relations with NATO”. But also, in fact, the recognition of Moldovan territorial integrity. Questioned by pro-Russian separatists in Transnistria, a strip of territory along the border with Ukraine. Putin yesterday went back to explaining the intervention in Ukraine as a battle “on our historical borders, for our people”. The president uttered these words to inflame the Russians who flocked to the stadium Lushniki of Moscow for a patriotic concert on Defender of the Fatherland Day, i.e. the Armed Forces.

What is Transnistria

A riot of flags and songs against the Ukrainian government in which, according to official estimates, they would have participated 200 thousand people, despite the temperature around 15 degrees below zero. A fact that is difficult to verify, as is the spontaneity of participation, given the organizational skills of the authorities who have conveyed many state employees to the stadium on board buses. Who knows if it will also serve for a new mobilization. The self-proclaimed republic of Transnistria is located within the borders of Moldova, along the border with southwestern Ukraine. In the 1990 the country unilaterally declares its independence with a referendum that almost got the 90% of preferences. In the 1991 Moldova also receives the territory of the breakaway republic among its possessions. And a war breaks out. The conflict broke out in the first months of 1992. Tiraspol, with the decisive help of the Russians, soon defeats Chisinau. The ceasefire is brokered by Moscow. With the consequent formation of peacekeeping forces with mixed contingents from Moldova, Russia and Transnistria.

The war between Moldova and Russia

The truce reached in July of 1992 it establishes de facto not only the separation of the two countries. But also the permanence of 1.500 Russian soldiers in the military base in the village of Cobasna. Here are stored weapons that could prove essential in a possible attack on the Moldavia. Or to Ukraine. In the years 2000 change everything. Pro-Russian candidate Anatoly Kaminsky loses election in 2011. In the programme, in agreement with the Kremlin, he advocated independence from Russia and Moldova. The annexation of Crimea in 2014 sends the request to enter the Russian Federation from Tiraspol. Which Putin refuses. The election of Vadim Krasnoselsky to the presidency, voted for the first time in 2016 and reconfirmed in 2021it approaches Chisinau and Brussels. Citizens are almost all dual (or triple) citizens, the population being split almost evenly between Ukrainians, Moldovans and Russians. From an economic point of view about the 70% of Tiraspol’s exports goes to the EU thanks to the agreements between Brussels and Chisinau (DCFTA).

The plans for the invasion

But the Moldovan economy depends on Moscow. Most of the remittances come from Russia and the country plays a central role in the supply of electricity and gas. Russia for its part has never recognized the independence of Transnistria: the Kremlin’s strategy envisaged the reintegration of the region into Moldova, a special status for the breakaway republic and the maintenance of the Russian military presence in the country. A solution obviously rejected by Chisinau. Last May, Ukrainian intelligence reported a plan to invade Transnistria. At the time, some explosions occurred near the Ministry of Security. At the time it was thought that the isthmus between Moldova and Russia could have a strategic position precisely for the war in Ukraine. Today everything could have changed.

Read on about Open

Read also: