Transoral Endoscopic Thyroidectomy: A New Alternative for Thyroid Disease Diagnosis and Treatment in Colombia

New Technique for Thyroid Disease Treatment Leaves No Visible Scars

July 21, 2023 – Given the increase in thyroid disease in the country, it is essential to have new alternatives for the diagnosis and treatment of patients. A novel technique called Transoral Endoscopic Thyroidectomy through the Vestibular Approach (TOETVA) is now being implemented in Colombia, offering a minimally invasive solution that leaves no visible scar on the neck of patients.

To date, five procedures have been performed using this technique, with two of them performed by Dr. Luis Fernando Benito, a head and neck surgeon at the Hospital Internacional de Colombia in the department of Santander. The patients who have undergone the procedure have experienced great success, with the first patient’s disease being clinically fully controlled and having a good post-operative recovery.

The TOETVA procedure is suitable for patients with benign or malignant thyroid diseases, as long as they meet certain requirements. These include having small tumors that can be extracted through the mouth and not having voluminous tumors or advanced-stage cancers. The surgery is performed under general anesthesia, and three incisions are made at the vestibule of the mouth. The dissection of all the structures is then performed from above.

According to the Cardiovascular Foundation of Colombia, the country has a high incidence of thyroid problems, with it being the second most diagnosed cancer in Latin America after breast cancer. The implementation of new treatment alternatives, such as TOETVA, aims to effectively address these conditions and provide patients with multiple options for managing their thyroid pathology.

Dr. Luis Fernando Benito, who carried out the first TOETVA intervention, believes that the future of thyroid treatments is promising. With the increasing incidence of thyroid disease and improved early detection, new techniques are needed to meet the growing demand and offer improved outcomes for patients.

For more information about Dr. Luis Fernando Benito and the TOETVA procedure, visit www.drluisfernandobenito.com.

