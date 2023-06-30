Transparency against will – health check

A good year ago I was surprised here in the blog that the Federal Chancellery presented the work of the Corona expert panel as a contribution to more transparency on the one hand, and on the other hand made a secret of the qualifications of the panel’s office.

Now, as the media report, the Frankfurt doctor Christian Haffner has actually created some transparency with the help of the Freedom of Information Act. The qualifications of the office are still unknown, but the minutes of the meetings up until mid-2022, the time Haffner submitted his application, are now available as a pdf file on HiDrive. Christian Haffner obtained their release by citing the Freedom of Information Act. The accompanying letter from the Federal Chancellery is also available online.

As expected, the protocols are scandalized in the lateral thinker scene. I’ve only skimmed them so far, they’re not exciting at least at first glance. Presumably, people in the “milieu” are secretly disappointed that the protocols do not contain statements such as “vaccinations are dangerous gene therapy, but we are hiding that” or “masks are harmful, but we enforce them to enslave people” or “Karl, why are you wearing them you a mask” but rather dry material on the state of the pandemic. Perhaps one will soon read conspiracy theories in such a way that the minutes must be falsified because the expected statements are missing. Incidentally, my request for information on the qualifications of the office was not even discussed in the meetings! If that doesn’t mean anything!! You can make up a sentence with three exclamation marks yourself.

What is really striking, however, is that sources are not discussed in depth. This, in turn, is likely to be related to the fact that the office was not equipped with scientific staff and clerical staff to carry out well-founded preliminary work, possibly also critical of the source. The discussions thus reflect the level of knowledge of the experts, which they were able to bring to the respective meetings, of course using the resources of their institutions.

Presumably, the protocols will be analyzed in more detail by journalists over the next few weeks, perhaps also confronted with the study situation at the time or with political announcements at the time. It may be that one or the other fact worthy of criticism is unearthed, then that’s a good thing, but hopefully it doesn’t end in a voyeuristic search for “exciting spots”. It would be more helpful if conclusions could be drawn from the minutes for how such a body should work in a future crisis, for example with regard to the composition in order to avoid one-sided perspectives, or the resources for the professional preparation of public statements, or the prerequisites for generating them a substantial added value for political advice. That would be a useful contribution to the much-requested “processing” of the pandemic.

