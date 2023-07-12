Home » Transparent mice for better cancer therapies (no joke)
Thanks to a team of scientists from Helmholtz Munich, LMU University Hospital and the Ludwig-Maximilians University of Munich, they are working on a new scanning method that promises to make mouse models even more most useful in drug testing.

Is called wildDISCO and it is a approach never seen before. Researchers use a combination of chemicals to remove pigment from mouse tissues, making them transparent, like biological glass. Secondly, a packet of standard fluorochrome-labeled antibodies is administered to the mouse. These they are easily detectable by scanning and, subsequently, they can be reassembled into a three-dimensional map. Such clarity in test results could have a significant impact on the diagnosis and treatment of particular conditions, such as cancer.

Scans such as magnetic resonance imaging or positron emission tomography (PET) are effective for large tumors; However, they struggle to spot the smaller onessuch as those that may remain following the removal of larger bodies.

wildDisco it is able to identify even the smallest groups of cancer cells. Thanks to such precision, scientists would be able to improve drug specificity and to better understand the spread of cancer. However, at present, wildDISCO It can be used only on dead mice.

The study was published in Nature Biotechnology.

