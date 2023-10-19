Transplant and new therapies in Hematology: Emato-Irst returns on the road on Friday 20 October in Cesena

Written on October 16, 2023.

What is the innovative CAR T therapy and in which type of blood disease is it used? When and in which cases is the transplant effective? This will be discussed in the fourth of the “Emato-Irst on the road con AIL”, traveling meetings promoted by the simple structure of Hematology and Transplants CSE of the IRST of Meldola in collaboration with the provincial section of Forlì of AIL – Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myelomaand intended to address the issues of blood diseases in the simplest possible way, with patients and family members.

Appointment then Friday 20 October at the Voxel (the former Blues Alley) in Cesena from 6.30 pm for the meeting dedicated to “Transplantation and CAR T cells in Hematology”on the musical note of FA, which on the ideal musical scale of the event mixes scientific dissemination with music in an evening of pleasant meeting and discussion. “FA” as the fourth note, of course, but also as “Doing, acting”, so that greater awareness grows around tumors and other blood diseases. The meeting will be held by doctors Michela Ceccolini and Sonia Ronconi and, after the scientific dissemination part, the musical part will follow with Andrea Guerrini Quartet, and a food and wine tour offered to all participants

Designed and coordinated by Dr Gerardo Musuracahead of the Hematology structure, and professor Giovanni Martinelliscientific director of the IRST, the meetings began in April between Meldola, Forlì and Cesena and will ideally continue along the musical scale to culminate in the AIL Christmas concert dedicated to Gaetano FobjectsAIL president who died prematurely in June 2022. The scientific secretariat of the review is entrusted to doctors Delia Cangini e Alessandro Lucchesi.

Participation in meetings Emato-Irst on the road con AIL it is open to all, with mandatory registration at the link https://www.proeventi.it/events/res-emato-irst-on-the-road-2/. Registration is unique and includes the information, food and wine and musical session.

It will be possible to access the room from 6.30pm to 7pm. After 7pm it will no longer be possible to access the event.

