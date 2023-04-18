Transplanting gut bacteria could slow down ALS

MeteoWeb

A transplant of the intestinal bacteria could slow down amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and modulate the inflammatory response underlying the progressive destruction of motor neurons. This is the hypothesis at the basis of a clinical trial, the preliminary results of which were presented by researchers from the Gemelli Polyclinic and of the Catholic University at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, underway a Copenhagen.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a disease characterized by the degeneration of motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain which causes the onset of progressive paralysis and disability up to death on average 2-5 years after diagnosis. In 90% of cases, the disease has no known genetic causes but a very important role in regulating the responses of the immune system is played by the ‘regulatory’ T lymphocytes (Treg). The researchers therefore hypothesized that activating these could exert a therapeutic effect, at least in the early stages of the disease.

Bacterial transplant

The Fetrals study enrolled 42 people with early stage ALS who were divided to receive either a gut microbiota transplant or a placebo. The researchers collected stool, saliva and blood samples to evaluate how the microbiota transplantation affected the composition of the bacteria, the inflammatory state and the immune system.

The preliminary results relating to 6 patients showed a relative abundance of Proteobacteria (15%) a vast group of bacteria that has proteins capable of activating the immune system and the consequent release of inflammatory molecules.

“Our hope – explains Alessandra Guarnaccia researcher in microbiology of the Catholic University – is that microbiota transplantation can increase the number of T-regs. So as to modify the activity of the immune cells that surround the motor neurons in an anti-inflammatory sense to slow down the progression of ALS”.

“We hope to have all the results of this study available in 2024”explains Luca Masucciresponsible forOperational Unit of Molecular Diagnostics of Gemini.