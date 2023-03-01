It was 2007, when the 14-year-old Marco Dessi was involved in a serious car accident. The Assemini boy died after two days of hospitalization. When the doctors turned to his parents, Anna Lidia Usai ed Efisio Dessi they had to make a decision on the spot: a very few minutes, for the time needed for a transplant; infinite moments, for those who must give consent to the withdrawal. “In those moments the head doesn’t think normally, it wouldn’t be human”, says Efisio Dessì. «It is difficult to make a decision of that magnitude, a sort of selfishness arises because your mind is on your son who is no more, and on nothing else. It was Marco himself, one day, who spoke about it with her mother: he told her that he would be in favor of donating her organs. That said, I can’t say the decision was easy to make. Fortunately, today I can say with absolute certainty, we said yes: we know that four people from the peninsula are alive today, they are well and healthy, thanks to their organs (heart, liver and kidneys). And this makes the pain more bearable for us.

On September 16, 2010, the Municipal group Aido of Assemini (Cagliari), which was named after Marco Dessì. “After the tragedy that struck us, we have been involved more than once to give our testimony,” explains the father. «Of course, we happen to meet people who think differently from us, on the other hand everyone is free to think as he thinks. But it is really a great sin not to give consentthus denying someone’s life. I would have regretted it bitterly if we hadn’t taken that step then. But I don’t even feel like blaming anyone who acts differently in those situations. I don’t even judge those who deny their consent in the Municipality. But we should think about the statistics: they tell us that it is much more likely to need an organ transplant than to donate them in the event of death. Seen from this perspective, the decision appears less difficult to make».