The Sardinia it is third from bottom in the ranking of oppositions to donation: only 24 people out of 100 said “no, thank you” during 2022 (the figure was practically identical the year before: 24.3%). The island is therefore going against the trend compared to the other regions of the South. From the data published on the website of the National Transplant Centerit appears that the most virtuous in Italy were the autonomous province of Trento (19.7%) and the Valle d’Aosta (22.2%). The national average was 31.8%, the bottom region is the Sicily (40.6%). Sardinia has two cities, among the virtuous ones with a population exceeding one hundred thousand inhabitants, placed among the top ten places nationally for gift index: Cagliari is fifth (Yes represented 79.1%, No 20.9% and abstentions were 42.2%) while Sassari it is sixth (with 81.7% of Yes but also with 48.3% of abstentions). It should be noted that the gift index takes into account all three items.
Among medium-large cities (30,000-100,000 inhabitants), Nuoro takes first place (81.1% Yes and 33.7% abstentions) e Alghero in eighth place (81.1% yes but 41.9% abstentions). Among the medium-small municipalities, with 5,000-30,000 inhabitants, Lanusei is in sixth place (Yes reached 91.7%, abstentions were 38.7%) and Oliena seventh (with an extraordinary 95.2% Yes but 46.2% abstentions). Instead, in the ranking of small Municipalities (i.e. with less than five thousand inhabitants), in the first ten places we find three Sardinian villages: Cardedu is third (96.3%-15.5%), Morning glory fourth (88.5%-10.3%) ed Your hand tenth (with an excellent 97.2% Yes and 32.1% abstentions). In the end, Sardinia has all the provinces above the national average of the gift index: Nuoro it’s even earlier, Sassari sixth, Oristano ninth, the South Sardinia sixteenth and the Metropolitan city of Cagliari 23 esima.
Lawrence D’Antonioanatomo-pathologist, since 2019 director of Regional Transplant Center Sardiniahas a key to reading these data: «It is true that in the South there are percentages of opposition to donations that fluctuate between 35 and 40%, while in the Center and in the North we find regions that are on average more virtuous, but throughout the whole country we must work to recover the lost ground», explains Dr. D’Antonio. «There are two aspects to take into account: one is the consent that is requested of us when we go to the Municipality of residence to update the identity document; the other is the consent that is asked of family members when one of their relatives presents with brain death caused by an acute one. The resuscitator gets in touch with the Regional Transplant Center and asks if the deceased person had given his consent to organ removal while still alive. Otherwise, one must turn to those entitled, that is, to direct family members: and there not everyone behaves in the same way. Opportunities to help one or other people waiting for an organ are often lost.”
«What happens in the registry office is the other side of the same coin, the result of a non-participation in a social context that affects everyone, because one day we could all need an organ transplant to continue living. The disease does not make distinctions of wealth, race, culture or social background. He doesn’t look anyone in the face. We should all feel involved. It is a cultural problem and also a social context, often certain issues are not adequately investigated. I’m not a sociologist but I observe what happens, and I see a reality that is lacking. Perhaps in the South there are realities where this issue is hardly felt, or perhaps it has been little and badly explained to people. This is why the efforts we are making in Sardinia, in which the Transplant Associations participate to the maximum, focus a lot on activities in schools: how to learn Italian, history and geography, you need to learn civic education and have the tools that must contribute to making a child a good citizen, as well as a good doctor or a good journalist or whatever you want. We need to work above all on the new generations. Culture is everything that becomes feeling, but also passes through the sensitivity of each of us. Unfortunately there are situations in which there is a consolidated way of reasoning, therefore it becomes more difficult to transmit certain values. We need to get families to talk about certain topicsthat parents and children reflect together».
“The law 91/1999 is unfinished because the so-called “silence assent” never started», continues D’Antonio. «We’re talking about 24 years ago, there weren’t the popular media of today, the social networks. Today we have more tools, we can do much more. A table was recently set up to review this law, we hope to get there soon and overcome the impasse. Having an average of 25% of situations in which one cannot proceed is serious: many people are prevented from having a chance at life. The establishment of Organ and Tissue Donor and Transplant Daydesired by Regional Council of Sardinia (the date identified is February 24: it was chosen in memory of the air tragedy that took place in 2004 in the Sinnai mountains, when the cardiac surgery team of theBrotzu hospital in Cagliariformat da Alexander Rich, Antony Letter e Gianmarco Pinnalost his life with the crew while transporting a heart taken from a donor al Camillus of Rome and intended precisely for a life-saving transplant in Cagliari), is very important in terms of solidarity and a sense of belonging. It is also necessary to train registry officers, because it is necessary to be able to ask certain questions and certain topics in the manner and terms: we have been doing this for some time ».
Roberto Simbulapresident of theAido Sardiniapoints out that “our island is attested to the third last place for the oppositions to the donation and is in the third place for the consents. This may not be enough to make us say that all is well. On the contrary, I believe that we must multiply our efforts to inform the population better and more widely, making them aware of the need to be donors. The principle is simple: whoever gives, saves one or more human lives. It is necessary that the registry offices of the Municipalities provide more complete information: unfortunately this does not always happen. This is an important and very delicate aspect, but it’s not the only one: sometimes there are cultural problems, for example those linked to the relationship with death and everything that revolves around it; just as there are people who get misled by sites that promote questionable arguments against organ donation. As far as we are concerned, we will try to increase our presence in schools and improve communication on our social channels».
It was 2007, when the 14-year-old Marco Dessi was involved in a serious car accident. The Assemini boy died after two days of hospitalization. When the doctors turned to his parents, Anna Lidia Usai ed Efisio Dessi they had to make a decision on the spot: a very few minutes, for the time needed for a transplant; infinite moments, for those who must give consent to the withdrawal. “In those moments the head doesn’t think normally, it wouldn’t be human”, says Efisio Dessì. «It is difficult to make a decision of that magnitude, a sort of selfishness arises because your mind is on your son who is no more, and on nothing else. It was Marco himself, one day, who spoke about it with her mother: he told her that he would be in favor of donating her organs. That said, I can’t say the decision was easy to make. Fortunately, today I can say with absolute certainty, we said yes: we know that four people from the peninsula are alive today, they are well and healthy, thanks to their organs (heart, liver and kidneys). And this makes the pain more bearable for us.
On September 16, 2010, the Municipal group Aido of Assemini (Cagliari), which was named after Marco Dessì. “After the tragedy that struck us, we have been involved more than once to give our testimony,” explains the father. «Of course, we happen to meet people who think differently from us, on the other hand everyone is free to think as he thinks. But it is really a great sin not to give consentthus denying someone’s life. I would have regretted it bitterly if we hadn’t taken that step then. But I don’t even feel like blaming anyone who acts differently in those situations. I don’t even judge those who deny their consent in the Municipality. But we should think about the statistics: they tell us that it is much more likely to need an organ transplant than to donate them in the event of death. Seen from this perspective, the decision appears less difficult to make».