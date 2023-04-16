Transplants: Cnt, 8 thousand waiting for an organ, still too many no – Health

news-txt”>

There are 8,000 people waiting for a transplant in Italy but a third of potential donors refuse the sample and 2,000 transplants are not carried out every year due to oppositions. Right now on the waiting list 5800 people are on the waiting list for a new kidney, 1000 for a liver, 700 for a heart, 300 for a lung, 200 for a pancreas and 5 for an intestine. Every year about 4,000 new patients enter the list, and waiting times, especially for non-urgent patients, are still high. These are the data updated by the national transplant center on the occasion of the 26th National Day of Organ and Tissue Donation.

Hundreds of initiatives throughout Italy and thousands of appeals promoted on social media by institutions (Ministry of Health and Anci in the front row), by hospitals and health care companies, by many mayors, personalities of culture and entertainment and by volunteers from associations. The goal is to make Italians aware of explicitly declaring their consent to organ harvesting after death to give hope to the approximately 8,000 patients who are currently in need of a transplant.

“Last year the National Health Service managed to carry out almost 4 thousand transplants, of which 125 were pediatric, thanks to the contribution of 1,830 organ donors, the highest number ever recorded in Italy – explains Massimo Cardillo, director of the National Transplant Center – and they were joined by 11,000 tissue donors who allowed another 20,000 transplants of this type”.