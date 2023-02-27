news-txt”>

A new way of preserving kidneys before they are implanted in kidney transplant patients has been successfully tested on three patients at the National University Hospital (NUH).



The procedure involves the use of a hypothermic perfusion machine, a device designed to pump cold storage fluid below 4 degrees Celsius into donor kidneys to optimize them for implantation. About 30% of donor kidney transplants in Singapore are at risk of a complication called delayed graft function, in which the kidney transplant does not work immediately and dialysis is required in the first week post-transplant.



Compared to the traditional way of storing an organ in ice before transplantation, the machine’s hypothermic perfusion simulates how the body pumps fluid into the kidney, enhancing the flushing of microblood clots and toxins.



When you implant it in the patient, the kidney is ready to receive blood flow (of the human body), because it has already been simulated for three or four hours.”



The team of doctors at NUH’s National University Organ Transplant Center (NUCOT) involved in testing the method in Singapore is working with the Ministry of Health‘s National Organ Transplant Unit to nationalize the technique. (HANDLE).

