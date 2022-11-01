news-txt”>

At the “Engles Profili” hospital in Fabriano (Ancona) a record liver removal from the oldest donor ever in Italy. The explant was carried out by a woman from Fabriano who died last Saturday at 97 years, 6 months and 29 days, following a cerebral haemorrhage: the oldest organ donor ever registered in Italy. In 2019 in Florence, in 2018 in Grosseto, in 2008 in Ravenna and in 2003 in Savona organs were taken from donors with 97 years of age but none as long-lived as the Fabriano. Yesterday at the Di Torrette hospital (Ancona), a life-saving organ transplant was performed on another patient.

“The liver of a 97-year-old woman saved a life,” said Francesca De Pace, head of the Marche Regional Transplant Center. “Yesterday at the regional hospital of Torrette (Ancona), the life-saving transplant, perfectly successful”. De Pace recalls the importance of organ donation in “saving lives”. “I thank the donor’s family for his generosity – he concludes – and the team of the Fabriano hospital who made the transplant possible”.