Home Health Transplants, the artificial heart will replace 2 ventricles
Health

Transplants, the artificial heart will replace 2 ventricles

by admin
Transplants, the artificial heart will replace 2 ventricles

It will replace two ventricles, the right and the left one, the artificial heart that the Niguarda Cardio Center in Milan is preparing to implant for the first time. The novelty was announced at the 56th national conference of Cardiology, promoted by the De Gasperis foundation in Milan. Four days to take stock of the most recent scientific achievements in the diagnosis and treatment of the heart.

The Carmat artificial heart is a French-made device that allows you to intervene even when the compromise of the right section of the heart prevents the implantation of mechanical support systems for the left-hand circulation (LVAD). This biventricular system will change everything, even if “it is increasingly important to accompany the patient to the transplant – explains the heart surgeon. Claudio Russocon Fabrizio Oliva conference director -: today many think that the mechanical heart is less valid than the human one, but stalling in a condition of chronic heart failure involves the risk of compromising other organs which, in the most serious forms. it can make the patient no longer transplantable “.

First heart transplant among HIV positive patients in New York

by Valentina Arcovio

“The new artificial heart behaves like a real heart – explains the cardiac surgeon -: it records the increased pump requirements, changes in blood pressure and circulating volume, adapting to the new conditions just like a normal heart”.

The Niguarda Cardio Center in Milan is one of the leading centers in heart transplantation: “We continue to suffer from the lack of donations – says Russo – but thanks to the ‘cradle of life’ we have managed to find a greater number of organs, being able to withdraw even in locations traditionally considered too far away “. The reference is to the portable heart perfusion system with blood from the stressed donor which allows the hot and beating organ to be transported after collection, allowing longer transport times, up to seven hours instead of four, in absolute safety. A system used for some years by Russo’s team with excellent results, because it allows not only to find organs at a distance, but also to make a complete assessment to confirm the suitability of the donor heart.

See also  Against heart attack we will also have a "vaccine"

Transplants with animal organs, the US opens the door to experimentation

by Fabio Di Todaro

You may also like

Even severe psoriasis can be kept under control...

Drugs: one trillion in 5 years on research,...

Mirandola, a case of positivity to the Dengue...

Breast cancer: faster therapy thanks to a new...

What Happens to the Brain and Blood Sugar...

The child goes to the nursery, the inclusion...

Cardiovascular diseases, teleconsultations at the start The prevention...

Sometimes they come back: protein-based vaccines are back....

William, the Prince’s secret disease: he hadn’t mentioned...

Covid, the mask with the sensor arrives against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy