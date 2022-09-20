It will replace two ventricles, the right and the left one, the artificial heart that the Niguarda Cardio Center in Milan is preparing to implant for the first time. The novelty was announced at the 56th national conference of Cardiology, promoted by the De Gasperis foundation in Milan. Four days to take stock of the most recent scientific achievements in the diagnosis and treatment of the heart.

The Carmat artificial heart is a French-made device that allows you to intervene even when the compromise of the right section of the heart prevents the implantation of mechanical support systems for the left-hand circulation (LVAD). This biventricular system will change everything, even if “it is increasingly important to accompany the patient to the transplant – explains the heart surgeon. Claudio Russocon Fabrizio Oliva conference director -: today many think that the mechanical heart is less valid than the human one, but stalling in a condition of chronic heart failure involves the risk of compromising other organs which, in the most serious forms. it can make the patient no longer transplantable “.

“The new artificial heart behaves like a real heart – explains the cardiac surgeon -: it records the increased pump requirements, changes in blood pressure and circulating volume, adapting to the new conditions just like a normal heart”.

The Niguarda Cardio Center in Milan is one of the leading centers in heart transplantation: “We continue to suffer from the lack of donations – says Russo – but thanks to the ‘cradle of life’ we have managed to find a greater number of organs, being able to withdraw even in locations traditionally considered too far away “. The reference is to the portable heart perfusion system with blood from the stressed donor which allows the hot and beating organ to be transported after collection, allowing longer transport times, up to seven hours instead of four, in absolute safety. A system used for some years by Russo’s team with excellent results, because it allows not only to find organs at a distance, but also to make a complete assessment to confirm the suitability of the donor heart.