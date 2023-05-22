Home » Transplants, Tor Vergata becomes a reference point for Albania
In Albania, liver and pancreas transplants are not currently performed and kidney transplantation is carried out sporadically and only in private healthcare.

An international agreement between universities could mark a change: the Tor Vergata Transplant Center in Rome becomes a reference point for Albania for research, teaching and training of health personnel, but also for clinical donation activity and transplant. On 24 May at the University of Tor Vergata the signing of an agreement and on 25 May a conference at the Sandro Pertini hospital entitled “Organ transplantation, from disease to rebirth” mark the first step of this agreement. To be involved in addition to the University and General Hospital of Tor Vergata with the Center for Hepatobiliary Surgery and Transplants, directed by Giuseppe Tisone, the State University of Tirana and the Gabriele d’Annunzio University of Chieti-breaking latest news. The Albanian Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu will be present. The project was conceived by the doctor of the Center for hepatobiliary surgery and transplants Maria Teresa Lonardo.

Also at the center is the development of the living kidney transplant program in crossover mode, i.e. for non-compatible donor-recipient pairs. In these cases, cross-compatibility with other couples in the same condition is sought. And, more generally, the dissemination of the culture of donation and transplantation.

