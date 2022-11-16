Home Health Trapani, they eat at the school canteen. Twelve children end up in hospital
Trapani, they eat at the school canteen. Twelve children end up in hospital

by admin
Trapani, they eat at the school canteen. Twelve children end up in hospital

Twelve children who attend the Don Miliani primary school in Trapani, which is part of the Nunzio Nasi comprehensive institute, ended up in the emergency room after having used the school canteen, all with the same symptoms: nausea, vomiting, headache and abdominal cramps. stomach. Two of them were diagnosed with food poisoning.

So the two little ones, after receiving initial health care in the emergency area of ​​Sant’Antonio Abate, were transferred to the pediatric ward to undergo more in-depth checks. Apparently a little girl would have had a severe allergic reaction. The parents, alarmed, are thinking of presenting a complaint to the prosecutor.

“With the health of our children, no joke”, the unanimous chorus. The school canteen service entrusted by the Municipality to the Le Palme company started yesterday in Trapani.

